Over 6 lakh students from government run schools fail to get benefits in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A social jurist on Wednesday issued a legal notice to the Delhi government on denial of statutory monetary benefits to over 6 lakh students studying in schools run by the government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) from the academic year 2016-17 to 2022-23 for want of bank accounts.
“In terms of Directorate of Education, the circular dated December 29, 2023, approximately 2,69,488 students of Delhi government run schools have been denied statutory monetary benefits in the absence of an operational bank account. Out of 171 MCD schools in one of the zones, only students of 16 schools have 100 bank accounts. Therefore, we can assume that the situation will be more or less the same in all other zones for MCD schools,” said Ashok Agarwal, who issued legal notice.
The circular said that some students are being denied the benefits for uniform and scholarship, due to either non-opening of bank accounts or non-operation of bank accounts in the absence of KYC (Know Your Customer) details, whereas other students of the school avail these benefits through their bank accounts.
The jurist cited that when the division bench of the Delhi High Court saw that statutory benefits to Afghani students studying in MCD schools are being denied due to non-operational bank accounts, the court passed certain directions on January 12, 2024, to ensure that of funds to students are given so as to achieve the objectives of the scheme. He said that the HC ordered the principal of an MCD primary school to issue a bearer cheque in the name of the concerned students, and the parents of the concerned students to ensure that the cheque is encashed.
In an audit report presented in the MCD house meet two days ago, it was stated that due to lack of proper mechanism in place and proper monitoring of data related to bank accounts of students, the financial benefits given by the department under various schemes could not reach the intended beneficiaries. “Not receiving money for these schemes is a violation of the Right to Education Act, 2009,” the audit report noted.