'Will visit Ayodhya after consecration event': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he will go to Ayodhya with his family and pay obeisance to Ram Lalla after the January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony.

Talking to reporters after meeting the elderly who were departing for Dwarkadheesh under the Delhi government’s pilgrimage scheme, Kejriwal said, “I got a letter that said only one person was allowed (for the ceremony) due to security reasons. They said a team will come to give a personal invitation but no one came.”

Several Opposition parties, including CPM, Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Samajwadi Party announced that they would skip the inauguration ceremony. Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena said he was not invited despite the contribution of Balasaheb Thackeray behind the Ram Mandir dream. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar will also skip the event.

“I want to visit for a darshan of Ram Lalla along with my wife and children. My parents are also longing for a darshan of Ram Lalla. I will go after the January 22 ceremony along with my wife, children and parents,” he said.