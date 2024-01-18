'Will visit Ayodhya after consecration event': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he will go to Ayodhya with his family and pay obeisance to Ram Lalla after the January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony.
Talking to reporters after meeting the elderly who were departing for Dwarkadheesh under the Delhi government’s pilgrimage scheme, Kejriwal said, “I got a letter that said only one person was allowed (for the ceremony) due to security reasons. They said a team will come to give a personal invitation but no one came.”
Several Opposition parties, including CPM, Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Samajwadi Party announced that they would skip the inauguration ceremony. Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena said he was not invited despite the contribution of Balasaheb Thackeray behind the Ram Mandir dream. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar will also skip the event.
“I want to visit for a darshan of Ram Lalla along with my wife and children. My parents are also longing for a darshan of Ram Lalla. I will go after the January 22 ceremony along with my wife, children and parents,” he said.
The “Pran Prathishta” of the idol of Ram Lalla will be held at the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it.
Kejriwal also said after the “Pran Prathishta”, his government will try to arrange more trains to Ayodhya under the Mukhya Mantri Teertha Yatra Yojna (pilgrimage scheme).
Earlier, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said he had “no knowledge” about it. “I believe it is important to go to (Ayodhya) but going when PM Narendra Modi is going there is not necessary,” he said.
On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi defending the decision of his party’s top leaders to decline the invite to the ceremony and alleging that the January 22 function has been made into a political event, Bharadwaj said most opposition leaders have said they will go to Ayodhya.
“Arvind Kejriwal has already been there. There should not be too much tug of war over the fact that why are you not going there when Prime Minister Modi is going or why will you not sit with him,” the AAP leader said. “The connection is with Lord Ram. You will find him on January 22 and even on January 23 or 24. I feel that if you have devotion, you will find him if you pray while sitting in office,” he said.
Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal and other AAP leaders attended a Sundar Kand recital at a temple in Rohini -- as the party is holding Sundar Kand and Hanuman Chalisa recitals across Delhi on Tuesdays.
Will act according to law: Kejriwal on ED summons
With the ED asking him to appear for questioning on Thursday after he skipped summons thrice in the Delhi excise policy case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here he will do whatever needs to be done as per law. Sources AAP however, said that he is unlikely to appear before the agency as he is scheduled to leave for Goa.