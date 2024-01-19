Delhi CM skips 4th ED summons, says ‘arbitrary, illegal’

NEW DELHI: CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday refused to depose before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) terming the communication accompanying the fourth summons issued on January 12 “arbitrary, mala fide and illegal”.

The CM accused the ED of summoning him at the behest of the BJP, to arrest him to prevent him from discharging his constitutional and statutory duties and from campaigning in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He stated that in a country governed by rule of law, the language and tenor of ED’s communication ignores this basic tenet and demonstrates the arbitrary and biased approach, which is contrary to all constitutional principles, he wrote in his reply, adding ED has made many baseless accusations against him.