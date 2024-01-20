Minor’s in-flight burn case: Vistara summoned as kin seek Rs 2.7 crore compensation

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has summoned Vistara Airlines in a plea filed by a minor girl’s parents seeking damages of nearly Rs 2.7 crore for the second-degree burns suffered by the child due to the spillage of a hot beverage onboard a Delhi-Frankfurt flight in August 2023.
The family was seeking damages for bodily injuries, medical expenses incurred in Frankfurt and other reliefs related to the incident.
Asking Vistara to file a response within a month to the suit moved by the family of the minor which had claimed damages of Rs 2,68,93,077 from the airline for the alleged negligence, a bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani posted the matter for March 6.
The HC also asked the airline to respond within two weeks to an application with the suit seeking ad-interim relief against the defendant, Tata Sia Airlines Limited, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines operating under the flagship brand name Vistara.
As per the plea, the girl sustained second-degree burns on her thighs and adjoining areas due to the negligence of an airhostess who accidentally spilled the hot chocolate ordered by the child along with another extremely hot beverage.
The family rubbished Vistara’s claim that the incident was due to the child’s “playful” behaviour, saying that the airline did not take the responsibility which caused serious problems for the family.
The suit contended that the airline authorities did not contact the family for more than 30 hours after they deplaned.