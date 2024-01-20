Minor’s in-flight burn case: Vistara summoned as kin seek Rs 2.7 crore compensation

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has summoned Vistara Airlines in a plea filed by a minor girl’s parents seeking damages of nearly Rs 2.7 crore for the second-degree burns suffered by the child due to the spillage of a hot beverage onboard a Delhi-Frankfurt flight in August 2023.

The family was seeking damages for bodily injuries, medical expenses incurred in Frankfurt and other reliefs related to the incident.

Asking Vistara to file a response within a month to the suit moved by the family of the minor which had claimed damages of Rs 2,68,93,077 from the airline for the alleged negligence, a bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani posted the matter for March 6.