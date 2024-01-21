Delhi HC directs day-to-day trial in Haryana paper leak case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed a day-to-day trial in the 2017 Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) preliminary examination paper leak case, asking the trial court to dispose of matter before April 15.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma accepted the arguments of Charanjit Singh Bakhshi Add. Public Prosecutor for Chandigarh Union Territory and Amit Sahni, Advocate, who submitted that appropriate application before the trial court can be moved by the petitioner at the State of Defence evidence and the same may be disposed of in accordance with law.

The high court, citing it as a serious matter, asked the parties to cooperate for an expeditious trial before the lower court. “This is a serious matter involving the leaking of judicial examination papers. The matter was transferred from Chandigarh to Delhi by the SC,” the order read.