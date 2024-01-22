Ram Temple consecration: Morning, general shift schools in Delhi to remain closed

NEW DELHI: To mark the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, general shift schools and those operating in the morning will remain closed on January 22, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education said.

The evening schools, however, will function from 2:30 pm. “In accordance with the Office Memorandum issued by the Services Department of GNCTD declaring Half Day Closure (upto 02:30 pm) of all Delhi government establishments on 22nd January to enable the employees to participate in the celebrations of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha being held at Ayodhya, all government and government aided schools of the city running in general and morning Shift are ordered to remain closed on Monday. However, all government and government aided schools running in evening shift shall start at 2:30 pm on 22nd January and will be off as per their usual timings but not later than 05:30 pm,” it read.

On Saturday, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena gave his nod to the half-day closure of all government offices, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), autonomous bodies, undertakings, and boards to observe the Ram Mandir’s opening in Ayodhya.

In view of the religious event in Ayodhya, security has been tightened in the national capital with extensive CCTV surveillance put in place at prominent temples and markets, according to Delhi police officials.

Many temples in the city like Prachin Hanuman Mandir, Jhandewalan Mandir, Birla Mandir and Kalka Ji temple will also celebrate the ‘Pran Pratishtha’.