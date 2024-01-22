Shobha Yatras, ‘bhandaras’: AAP goes saffron for Ram

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party has announced that it will hold processions across the city to mark the occasion of the consecretion of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday. AAP said all the promoinent leaders of the party will take part in the processions, adding ‘bhandaras’ (feasts) will also be organised across the national capital on the consecration day.

“On January 22, myriad auspicious ceremonies, including Sundarkand recitations, majestic ‘shobha yatras’ (processions), ‘aarti’, and ‘prasad’ distribution, will unfold across all 70 assembly constituencies,” said AAP MLA Dilip Pandey.

Pandey said while the entire country is engaged in celebration to welcome Lord Ram, Delhi too is decked up in colours. “A grand Ramleela performance is being staged in the city. On January 22, all AAP ministers, MLAs, councillors, leaders, and workers will participate in ‘bhandaras’, ‘prasad’ distribution, and ‘shobha yatras’ organised in celebration of Lord Ram,” he said.

“Shri Ram is the ideal of human being, an inspiration for the entire nation. His arrival has filled the entire country with a sense of devotion.” Pandey added.