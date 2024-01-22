Shobha Yatras, ‘bhandaras’: AAP goes saffron for Ram

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party has announced that it will hold processions across the city to mark the occasion of the consecretion of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday. AAP said all the promoinent leaders of the party will take part in the processions, adding ‘bhandaras’ (feasts) will also be organised across the national capital on the consecration day.
“On January 22, myriad auspicious ceremonies, including Sundarkand recitations, majestic ‘shobha yatras’ (processions), ‘aarti’, and ‘prasad’ distribution, will unfold across all 70 assembly constituencies,” said AAP MLA Dilip Pandey.
Pandey said while the entire country is engaged in celebration to welcome Lord Ram, Delhi too is decked up in colours. “A grand Ramleela performance is being staged in the city. On January 22, all AAP ministers, MLAs, councillors, leaders, and workers will participate in ‘bhandaras’, ‘prasad’ distribution, and ‘shobha yatras’ organised in celebration of Lord Ram,” he said.
“Shri Ram is the ideal of human being, an inspiration for the entire nation. His arrival has filled the entire country with a sense of devotion.” Pandey added.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, attended a performance of ‘Ramleela’, intended to continue for three days, at Pearey Lal Auditorium in ITO, packed with the entire Cabinet of the Delhi government, MLAs and citizens.
Recounting episodes from the epic in his address, Kejriwal said, “If we worship Lord Ram, we must also emulate His qualities; obeying our parents, speaking the truth, and following decorum. We are running our government in the city by taking inspiration from the principles of Ramrajya,”
Claiming that AAP is committed to enshrine the ethos of ‘Ramrajya’, Kejriwal said, “Every child should get good education, whether he is rich or poor, which is now being made available in Delhi. Every person, poor or rich, should get free, quality treatment; that we have ensured. Citizens of Delhi get electricity 24 hours a day, they get it for free. People have access to clean, drinking water, which is also free.”