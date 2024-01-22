Sopan Festival 2024: In the spotlight

Theatre is the reason I live; it provides the liberty to showcase characters and emotions,” says Shivani Pandey, 27, a Delhi-based theatre artist who performed at the recently-concluded Sopan Festival 2024. Held at the Triveni Auditorium, the four-day annual festival, from January 18-21, celebrated young musicians and dancers, featuring performances by the scholarship holders of the Sahitya Kala Parishad (SKP), Department of Art and Culture, Delhi Government. Pandey presented Jayaz-Guftgu, which delves into love’s evolution and it’s various nuances. Her poetic reinterpretation of the Ramayana through Sita’s eyes added depth to her performance. Expressing her initial doubts about its religious connection, she says, “I was sceptical of how the audience would view the performance. But, the unending applause validated my craft.”

Pandey secured the scholarship in 2019, an achievement that brought her “hope, confidence, and recognition,”; for Ameen Khan, a Hindustani vocal artist, it turned out to be a “financial saviour.” He shares that he was struggling to pay his fees at the Music Guru Academy in Patel Nagar, but the scholarship alleviated this financial burden. At the Sopan Festival, the 28-year-old showcased khayal gayaki, a form of Indian classical vocal, alongside his brother, Sakib Ali Khan, as the opening act. Hailing from the renowned Kirana Gharana, the Khan brothers have delivered numerous vocal performances across Delhi, Prayagraj and Lucknow.