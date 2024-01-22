Sopan Festival 2024: In the spotlight

Theatre is the reason I live; it provides the liberty to showcase characters and emotions,” says Shivani Pandey, 27, a Delhi-based theatre artist who performed at the recently-concluded Sopan Festival 2024. Held at the Triveni Auditorium, the four-day annual festival, from January 18-21, celebrated young musicians and dancers, featuring performances by the scholarship holders of the Sahitya Kala Parishad (SKP), Department of Art and Culture, Delhi Government. Pandey presented Jayaz-Guftgu, which delves into love’s evolution and it’s various nuances. Her poetic reinterpretation of the Ramayana through Sita’s eyes added depth to her performance. Expressing her initial doubts about its religious connection, she says, “I was sceptical of how the audience would view the performance. But, the unending applause validated my craft.”
Pandey secured the scholarship in 2019, an achievement that brought her “hope, confidence, and recognition,”; for Ameen Khan, a Hindustani vocal artist, it turned out to be a “financial saviour.” He shares that he was struggling to pay his fees at the Music Guru Academy in Patel Nagar, but the scholarship alleviated this financial burden. At the Sopan Festival, the 28-year-old showcased khayal gayaki, a form of Indian classical vocal, alongside his brother, Sakib Ali Khan, as the opening act. Hailing from the renowned Kirana Gharana, the Khan brothers have delivered numerous vocal performances across Delhi, Prayagraj and Lucknow.
Keeping art forms alive
Artists took immense pride in their traditional arts as well. Among them was Parth Mandal, 32, a Kathak dancer from Guwahati, now based in Delhi. His performance on ‘Kasturi Tilakam,’ a song that gives salutations to Gopala (Lord Krishna) in Raag Bhupali, accompanied by a traditional dance in Taal Teental, a rhythmic structure in Hindustani music, mesmerised the audience. Mandal, who runs the dance school Shyama Nrityangili Institute, utilised the SKP scholarship to enhance amenities within his institution. “Learning Kathak offers a great opportunity to learn Indian culture and heritage. The aim is to keep these traditional art forms alive in the heart of the country,” he says.
Another scholarship recipient, 29-year-old Sarita Jaiswal, showcased her mixed media artworks at the Triveni Kala Sangam. Her creations involved the use of various materials such as fabric, wire, thread, plaster, plastic, jute paper, and paints. “While exploring new realms of creativity, one often ends up discovering new ways of showcasing an idea or thought,” she says.
Work opportunities
Besides the monetary benefits, the SKP scholarship provided Jaiswal with valuable opportunities and exposure. Recounting her experience, she shares that “one of the judges on the panel was from the Sindhi Academy. She loved my work, leading to an offer to work at the academy.” During her stint, Jaiswal broadened her artistic horizons by learning mixed media artwork and the art of illustration. “I started getting paid for my work, and the recognition feels good,” she adds. Currently, Jaiswal works as an art teacher at HDFC School in Gurugram while pursuing her career as an independent artist.
“These artworks serve as expressions of my emotions about today’s relationships, such as mother and child, husband and wife, or girlfriend and boyfriend, exploring pretentiousness, formalities, investments, confusion, and the incomplete or unsolved battles,” says Jaiswal.
A total of 30 artists showcased their craft at the Sopan Festival 2024. Dr Monica Priyadarshini, Secretary, Sahitya Kala Parishad, says that “through platforms like these, we not only celebrate our cultural heritage but also empower the next generation of artists”.