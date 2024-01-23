Delhi: Cleric booked for duping over 48 people of Rs 50 crore

The suspect Akhtar and his relatives, according to police, requested the complainant to invest the money in the said business following which Riyazull gave him Rs 9.5 lakh with the impression that he has invested his hard-earned money into Akhtar’s business.

Riyazull, in his complaint, stated that the Akhtar had worked for the Muslim community after northeast Delhi communal clashes and he also represented himself as the General Secretary of the North East District of reputed Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, which made him not doubt his intentions.

“Zamil Akthar and his associates used to influence their victims to sell their properties, take a loan from the bank, and invest with them as he would give them a better profit. Due to this reasons, the innocent people of the local area gave their valuable funds to the accused people,” the FIR read.

It was also alleged that the accused purchased several properties in their name from the cheated funds. The police after receiving similar complaints from Riyazull and 43 other people have registered an FIR against the alleged people and began the probe.

‘Invest for better return’

