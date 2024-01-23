Man arrested from Kerala over visa fraud

NEW DELHI: A 49-year-old man was arrested from Kerala for allegedly duping people on the pretext of sending them abroad under fake visas and passports, an officer said on Monday. The accused, identified as Mujeeb, was arrested from Malappuram district in Kerala.

According to the official, security personnel at IGI airport arrested two agents and a passenger traveling under a fake Spanish visa in 2019. “In 2019, a case was registered in which it was alleged that a passenger, Vishal Khullar, resident of Rajasthan, was given a departure immigration clearance to Madrid (Spain) on the strength of Schengen Visa,” DCP (IGI) Usha Rangnani said.

Later, during scrutiny of documents of the passenger during boarding, the Schengen Visa sticker affixed on his passport was detected as counterfeit by the airlines staff. The passenger was deboarded and a case was registered regarding the counterfeit visa affixed on his passport.

During investigation, a warrant was issued against Mujeeb, the alleged mastermind behind the operation, and he was recently arrested from Kerala. He was produced before a court and brought to Delhi on transit remand. The DCP said the accused was working on commission basis.