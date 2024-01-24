Glamour galore

Can you describe the unique handmade processes employed in this collection?

Our fabrics are made using a process that we created and that we have improved and adapted according to the textures we want to create. It is a very manual process inspired by artisanal techniques and Portuguese ways. The pieces are made one by one without seams — the threads create volumes and textures.

What inspired the fun and glamourous theme, and how is it reflected in the design and choice of fabrics?

This collection is inspired by caretos, which are masked characters for the traditional carnival in the north of Portugal, who wear a fringed costume of coloured wool. Fringes make the pieces fun, and the colours we use make them more classic and glamourous.

Can you share insights into the colour palette and how it complements the party season aesthetic?

I do two or three themes in every collection. There will be casual as well as party wears. Metallics such as gold and some sparkles are always present mainly in the party theme, which you will see a lot in this collection. Gold mixed with white is also widely used in several party pieces. We’ve also used neutral tones in the same styles for a more casual look. The choice of colours is very important because the same silhouette will become attractive to several markets if the colour is right. For example, if in Italy, a shirt is sold in black, the same design will be sold in the Middle East in gold. We’re working with AiSPi to find out how the Indian market is going to react and will be customising designs to suit their impeccable taste.