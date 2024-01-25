FIR against IAS officer for ‘extorting’ money from liquor vendors in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has registered an FIR under Prevention of Corruption Act against IAS officer Amarnath Talwade for allegedly pressurizing his subordinate officer to collect more money from retail liquor vendors and asking for higher share of the dividend.
Earlier on January 20, the L-G had ordered the registration of a case against the IAS officer based on a purported audio clip in which Talwade could be heard talking to his subordinate officer.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Head of ACB) Madhur Verma said a complaint filed by a Noida resident in March, last year, was received by the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) of the Delhi government along with a pen drive containing an audio clip of a conversation between an IAS officer and an inspector regarding sharing of monetary benefits.
“During the preliminary enquiry taken up by the DoV, it was revealed that the alleged conversation was between Amarnath Talwade, the then Senior General Manager, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) and his subordinate officer PK Shahi, the then Manager DSCSC (now retired),” the police officer said.
According to Verma, the alleged conversation apparently centred on the senior officer exerting pressure on his subordinate to collect more money from retail liquor vendors and demand 30% of the total collection with the indirect threat of his transfer. “In the purported audio clip, the senior officer also admits receiving Rs 5 lakh from Shahi,” Verma added.
The alleged audio clip was then sent to Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini for forensic examination which has completed its examination of the audio, concluding the clip is authentic and un-doctored. Accordingly, the ACB, after establishing the authenticity of the audio clip, registered a case against the alleged bureaucrat.
