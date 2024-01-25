FIR against IAS officer for ‘extorting’ money from liquor vendors in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has registered an FIR under Prevention of Corruption Act against IAS officer Amarnath Talwade for allegedly pressurizing his subordinate officer to collect more money from retail liquor vendors and asking for higher share of the dividend.

Earlier on January 20, the L-G had ordered the registration of a case against the IAS officer based on a purported audio clip in which Talwade could be heard talking to his subordinate officer.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Head of ACB) Madhur Verma said a complaint filed by a Noida resident in March, last year, was received by the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) of the Delhi government along with a pen drive containing an audio clip of a conversation between an IAS officer and an inspector regarding sharing of monetary benefits.