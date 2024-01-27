Delhi budget session from February 15-20

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly Budget Session 2024 is scheduled from February 15 to 20, during which significant issues like education, health, electricity, and water are expected to be discussed, an official said on Friday.

The Kejriwal government will present the budget on February 16 making it Finance Minister Atishi’s first budget presentation.

During the preparation of the budget, the government sought suggestions from all stakeholders in the national capital, and some recommendations have been included in the proposal.

The budget file has been sent to the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) for his approval. The proposed budget reflects the government’s priorities and vision for the capital city. Following the budget presentation, the Delhi government will also present the ‘Outcome Budget’ for the financial year 2023-24, showcasing the achievements and progress made in the previous fiscal year.

This time, the Delhi government is presenting the budget in February instead of March. The Kejriwal government is set to address several key issues, placing emphasis on education, health, electricity, water, roads, and infrastructure.