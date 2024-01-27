FETE Impériale forays into Indian fashion scene with its autumn/winter collection 'Indistinct Chatter'

“I was instantly struck by their gorgeous printed jacket; it became one of the first brands we wrote about on our website before AiSPi entered the retail arena. Later on, during one of my trips to Paris while the Fashion Week was on, I went to a showroom that sold the brand and that’s when we decided to build on our relationship with Fête Impériale, by starting to sell their clothes,” Kothari says.

The standout feature of the brand is, of course, the masterful combination of subtle prints and sharp silhouettes. You will find crop tops, T-shirts as well as leather jackets and dresses in the collection.

For Kothari, the appeal of the brand was the simplicity of prints, cuts and materials. She felt it had the potential to occupy a unique place in the Indian market. “The softness and minimalism in their design is what drove my decision in the first place. What I love about their design philosophy is that it’s an interesting play on French Romanticism combined with simple and effective silhouettes,” she says.

The collection has timeless appeal while it has also been given a seasonal feel. “For example, its new edit has faint prints of mountains and woods and has a romantic mood to it. The Spring collection, on the other hand, is focused on feminism, the woman who runs the world and the power she holds is reflected in their bold prints. Even though concepts like feminism, elegance and romanticism are ingrained in the brand, its design language is flexible and well-versed with current trends,” Kothari adds.

Price starts at Rs 7,500.

Available online.