MCD, DJB officers to stay overnight in Delhi villages to experience people’s woes

NEW DELHI: After the District Magistrates (DMs), senior officers from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and other departments will also spend their nights in the city villages in the coming weekend.
They will hold discussions with the residents to prepare action plan under the Delhi Gramodaya Abhiyaan, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.
The move, directed by Delhi L-G VK Saxena, aims to get a first-hand experience of the issues faced by residents of the villages regarding the developmental works to be undertaken under the DDA’s ambitious “Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan”.
“The exercise aims at chalking out the restoration and development plan for Delhi’s villages, in consultation with the villagers, under the Dilli Gramoday Abhiyan which the DDA is executing at a cost of more than Rs 800 crores,” official said.
The move is in continuation of the similar outreach exercise undertaken by the DMs who had reached selected villages earlier this month and spent a night and a day there.
“The experience last time had proven to be enriching with the feedback from villagers helping the officials to chalk out specific programs to be undertaken under the Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan. Encouraged by the success thereof, this will be the second “Samvaad” between officials and the villagers, as directed by the L-G,” the official added.
According to the itinerary, the officers on day 1 of their visit will hold discussion residents of the villages where they are staying as well as those in the neighbourhood over the first three hours, starting at 11 AM.
From 3 PM to 6 PM, they will be visiting important sites for inspection as per the works identified during the previous session when the DMs visited the villages, the itinerary stated. From 6 PM to 7 PM, a ‘Charcha’ by night fire will be held along with all residents where they will be asked to share their grievances and feedback, it added.
“After breaking for the intervening night between 27.01.2024 and 28.01.2024, in the identified village they will again resume the second round of ‘Samvaad’ between 7 AM to 11 AM to share the tentative roadmap for the development of the villages, at different locations,” they added.