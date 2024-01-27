MCD, DJB officers to stay overnight in Delhi villages to experience people’s woes

NEW DELHI: After the District Magistrates (DMs), senior officers from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and other departments will also spend their nights in the city villages in the coming weekend.

They will hold discussions with the residents to prepare action plan under the Delhi Gramodaya Abhiyaan, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.

The move, directed by Delhi L-G VK Saxena, aims to get a first-hand experience of the issues faced by residents of the villages regarding the developmental works to be undertaken under the DDA’s ambitious “Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan”.

“The exercise aims at chalking out the restoration and development plan for Delhi’s villages, in consultation with the villagers, under the Dilli Gramoday Abhiyan which the DDA is executing at a cost of more than Rs 800 crores,” official said.

The move is in continuation of the similar outreach exercise undertaken by the DMs who had reached selected villages earlier this month and spent a night and a day there.