Rohini park: Delhi Development Authority apologises to NGT for failing to repair damaged wall

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has submitted an ‘unconditional apology’ before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for the inadvertent delay in filing a status report about the damaged boundary wall of a DDA Park in the Rohini Sector-14 area during construction by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Due to the ongoing construction, a part of the boundary wall of DDA Park (105.5 meters out of 180 meters) was damaged by the DMRC. The DMRC assured DDA that the damaged wall will be repaired upon completion of the construction work. On December 18, the Horticulture division of the DDA wrote to the Chief Project Manager citing the boundary walls of the park on the outer ring road from Prashant Vihar to Madhuban Chowk were broken at various places during the execution of DMRC work for Metro line construction.

“People are misusing the site as vehicle parking, selling products inside the green belt which led to damage the green area of the park and the area is very much prone to the encroachment,” it was stated in the communication to the CPM seeking an early action in the matter.

The park was inspected by a joint team of officials of Horticulture, Forest Department, and DPCC on December 20. In its submission before the Green court, the civic body cited “departmental exigencies,” while apologising for the delay in filing the details.

“The Respondent/DDA is committed to the cause of creating, protecting, and maintaining green covers in the area under its jurisdiction, and is undertaking that all necessary steps and actions in pursuance thereof. The respondent/ DDA tender its unconditional apology for the inadvertent delay in filing of this Status Report on account of departmental exigencies,” it was submitted.

It was clarified in the report that no evidence of cutting of trees or branches and no illegal parking were observed in the park at the time of inspection.