BJP appoints office-bearers for 70 seats, a year ahead of assembly polls

NEW DELHI: Aiming to strengthen the party ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 2025 Assembly elections, the Delhi BJP on Sunday announced a list of 70 Assembly in-charges.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva issued the list. “We have announced this list of Vidhan Sabha in-charges almost a year ahead of the February 2025 polls.
This will help us strengthen the party both organisationally as well as politically for both ensuing Lok Sabha & Assembly elections,” he said.
Launching a scathing attack on AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sachdeva said Kejriwal seems to have become the “Maha thug in the thug gathbandhan (alliance) of opposition parties.”
Due to the self-centered politics of Congress, the INDIA alliance of Opposition parties has already started splitting apart but ultimately it is Arvind Kejriwal who seems to be becoming the ‘maha thug’ of the Opposition gathbandhan, the BJP leader said.
He has alleged that people of Delhi are amazed that Kejriwal wants an alliance with Congress in Delhi where after revelations on corruption allegations, he is now politically weak. “But a few weeks ago, Kejriwal had announced that he will fight & win all 13 Lok Sabha seats of Punjab and on Sunday he announced that Aam Aadmi Party will fight it alone in Haryana as in these two states AAP is stronger than Congress,” the BJP president said.
‘Strengthening the party’
