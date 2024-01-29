Hong Kong-made gold, silver alloys, stopped at Foreign Post Office

NEW DELHI: To illegally inject gold and silver into the Indian market from Hong Kong, an unidentified international racket of smugglers found a sinister scheme of transporting an alloy of gold and silver and painting it black. However, the nefarious intentions of the accused were thwarted by security agencies.
The sensational case was brought to light by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers who, following intelligence, intercepted seven consignments of potential meters (electrical gadget) which had arrived from Hong Kong at the Foreign Post Office in the national capital.
“Upon examination, the said electric meters were found to be functional, having genuine populated circuit boards. However, on preliminary examination, these appeared to be unusually heavy,” a DRI officer said.
He said that the outer covering of these 56 electrical devices were painted black in colour. On scratching the black paint of these covers, white-color metal was noticed, similar to steel.
However, analysis by spectrometer revealed that these covers were made of an alloy of Gold and Silver, roughly in the ratio of 30:70.
“A total of 56 electric meters were imported in eight consignments. 56 back covers of these electric meters contained 16.67 kg gold and 39.73 kg silver, having an approximate market value of `10.66 Crore have been seized,” the official said. He said that from the initial investigation, it appears that a well-organized syndicate was involved in the smuggling of gold.
“They used to alloy the gold with silver to change its colour from yellow to white. This white-colored alloy was used to manufacture the cover of electric meters and it was painted black to avoid any suspicion,” the official said. Security agencies are probing the matter, he added.