Hong Kong-made gold, silver alloys, stopped at Foreign Post Office

NEW DELHI: To illegally inject gold and silver into the Indian market from Hong Kong, an unidentified international racket of smugglers found a sinister scheme of transporting an alloy of gold and silver and painting it black. However, the nefarious intentions of the accused were thwarted by security agencies.

The sensational case was brought to light by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers who, following intelligence, intercepted seven consignments of potential meters (electrical gadget) which had arrived from Hong Kong at the Foreign Post Office in the national capital.

“Upon examination, the said electric meters were found to be functional, having genuine populated circuit boards. However, on preliminary examination, these appeared to be unusually heavy,” a DRI officer said.

He said that the outer covering of these 56 electrical devices were painted black in colour. On scratching the black paint of these covers, white-color metal was noticed, similar to steel.