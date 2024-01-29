'Then, there is a spiritual realm...': A toast to feeling good

To know that there are multiple ways to live well on life’s physical realm can sometimes be overwhelming. Keeping up with health, finances, while being functional and swiftly juggling between travel, work and comfort, and on top of that managing the web of relationships for all kinds of needs.

Then, there is a spiritual realm! Here, there is an instinctive overriding understanding of the need for harmony among all the dimensions of life. Sometimes, that too can seem a lot, but who ever really said that the earth plan is easy? But this is what we have all signed up for.

Of late, I have begun to understand what makes this complex management a tad bit easier. It is not the habit of ‘discipline’ as I have always thought. It is actually self-love. With discipline you might put yourself through punishing regimes without really being connected with yourself. But, it is the self-love that teaches you to be there for yourself! It teaches you to hold hands, be compassionate, appreciate and even bear a hug, when required.