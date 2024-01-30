Man kills his neighbour in Delhi, flees to Punjab, held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 23-year-old man from Punjab, who was on a run after killing his neighbour in the national around 20 days back, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Amarjeet Singh aka Manga, a resident of Siraspur, Samaypur Badli.

According to the police, on January 7, a fight broke out between two parties over a minor issue in the Samaipur Badli area. A man named Gurpreet Singh was brutally killed by Amarjeet, Sagar, Tapsi, Billu, and Ravindra, alias Ravi.

While four of them were held, Amarjeet was found missing. Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sanjay Bhatia, said a police team was formed which located Amarjeet’s hideout in a village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran.

“Amarjeet’s mobile phone was switched off, based on technical analysis it was learnt that he was using a new number,” the officer said. His location was found in the village of Naurangabad. A raid was conducted, and he was nabbed from a room in the fields.