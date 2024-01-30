MLAs cannot use their funds for unauthorised colonies: Delhi civic body order

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued a restraining order for legislators prohibiting them from using their MLA fund in carrying out development works in unauthorized colonies and cooperative societies.
According to an order dated January 24, the civic body directed that no development works in unauthorised colonies and co-operative housing societies will be carried out using the MLALAD funds such as providing water coolers in religious places, wire fencing and boundary walls in the unauthorised colonies.
The civic body said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), as per the DMC Act, is only authorised to carry out development works on public streets and places vested under its jurisdiction.
“All concerned are directed that no development works under MLALAD funds be taken up either in unauthorised colonies or in co-operative group housing societies or the work relating to water coolers in religious places, security gates including concertina coil RBT fencing in localities and boundary wall of residential colonies and societies,” the order read.
“The aforesaid works in the order dated 10.09.2018 do not cover execution/ maintenance of services in co-operative housing societies by the MCD as these areas are not declared public streets by the MCD. Only DSIIDC and Irrigation and Flood Control Department are the designated nodal agencies for taking up development works in unauthorised colonies,” it added.
The order said these works are included in the list of permissible works taken up by the Urban Development department, GNCTD.
