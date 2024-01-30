MLAs cannot use their funds for unauthorised colonies: Delhi civic body order

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued a restraining order for legislators prohibiting them from using their MLA fund in carrying out development works in unauthorized colonies and cooperative societies.

According to an order dated January 24, the civic body directed that no development works in unauthorised colonies and co-operative housing societies will be carried out using the MLALAD funds such as providing water coolers in religious places, wire fencing and boundary walls in the unauthorised colonies.

As per the order, works such as providing water coolers in religious places, installation of concertina coil RBT fencing in localities and constricting boundary walls in residential colonies and societies shall not be allowed to be taken under the MLALAD funds.

The civic body said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), as per the DMC Act, is only authorised to carry out development works on public streets and places vested under its jurisdiction.