‘Poaching’ of AAP MLAs: BJP to file complaint against Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi unit of BJP on Monday said it will lodge a complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his allegations of AAP MLAs being lured by the saffron party with an offer of Rs 25 crore to switch sides.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said a delegation of BJP lawmakers led by Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Bidhuri will meet the Delhi Police Commissioner on Tuesday and file a complaint with him to launch an impartial probe into the allegations.

“BJP will demand an investigation into the MLA luring case from the police commissioner. We challenge Kejriwal to come with us (BJP) in demand of an investigation into his allegation and bring evidence to find the truth,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Kejriwal, as well as several Aam Aadmi Party leaders, had last week claimed that the BJP was trying to break off MLAs of the party by offering them money and election tickets. He had also alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to arrest him in the alleged liquor scam and topple his government in Delhi.