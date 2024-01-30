Suspecting infidelity, man stabs lover to death in Delhi's Shakur Basti, arrested

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old woman was murdered by her boyfriend after he suspected her of having multiple affairs, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Pandav Kumar was later arrested. According to the officer, the body bearing injury marks from a sharp-edged weapon was found near a railway track in the Shakur Basti area.

“A blood-stained broken knife and blood-stained shaving blade were also recovered from the spot,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

The police registered a case of murder and began a probe. Nearly 100 hours of CCTV footage were scanned. Based on technical and local information, one Pandav Kumar was held. Kumar was seen with the now-deceased woman in CCTV cameras before her murder.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he is a school dropout and belongs to a poor family. He used to work as a laborer in Delhi and had an affair with the woman for the last-one-and-a-half years.

“For the last few months, the accused had a suspicion that the deceased woman was having multiple affairs and was ignoring him, due to which he decided to kill her and bought two knives from a local vendor at Rani Bagh market to execute his plan,” the DCP said.

On January 24, he called the woman at Budh Vihar Nala and convinced her to live together in a rented accommodation but when she refused, he then took her to the railway yard and killed her with a knife. He attacked her several times due to which she had received severe injuries