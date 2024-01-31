Delhi: Art Fair to kick-off with a Talvin Singh concert

Talvin Singh, accomplished tabla player, record producer, visual practitioner and DJ, and best known as the father of modern Asian electronic music, will be performing at Sunder Nursery at 3 pm today. Motherland, India’s leading pop culture brand and platform, will host the concert by Singh, OBE, who will showcase his mastery over the tabla and for creating music that brings together western, Indian, folk, classical and electronic traditions.
The concert will kickstart the 15th edition of the India Art Fair which begins on February 1. Singh will journey through the classical and contemporary repertoire of tabla and his unique sonic ambient landscape of tabla tarang, gongs, bells and electro acoustics. “I’m very honoured to have this unique opportunity to perform for the India Art Fair, with a sonic and rhythmic recital in the luscious landscape of the historic Sunder Nursery in Delhi,” he says. “I look forward to seeing you there to share in the divine gift of community and music.”
Motherland is a design-first enterprise and pop culture platform which propels major Indian ventures towards design thinking, and also runs the Motherland Superstore, a specialty retail store, featuring a mix of original designs and specially curated independent labels from India and beyond. It has, from its inception, been associated with India Art Fair, and is now collaborating with its 15th edition to design the uniform and look for its ground staff. “As a pop-culture brand rooted in design, our aim is to create an experience at the intersection of tradition and the future of culture. Sunder Nursery is a perfect example of the potential public spaces we have in our country.” says V Sunil, co-founder of Motherland.
Singh’s collaborations with Indian classical musicians include those with Ustad Sultan Khan, Rakesh Churasia, Ustad Imrat Khan and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, to name a few. He also became involved in experimental music collaborations beginning in the late 1980s, working with Sun Ra and Courtney, helping to popularise the burgeoning Asian underground sub-culture movement. Singh has collaborated with several musical pioneers in various genres including Bjork, Blondie, Sioux & the Banshees, Madonna, DJ Spooky, The Master Musicians of Jajouka, Jay Z and Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.