Delhi: Art Fair to kick-off with a Talvin Singh concert

Talvin Singh, accomplished tabla player, record producer, visual practitioner and DJ, and best known as the father of modern Asian electronic music, will be performing at Sunder Nursery at 3 pm today. Motherland, India’s leading pop culture brand and platform, will host the concert by Singh, OBE, who will showcase his mastery over the tabla and for creating music that brings together western, Indian, folk, classical and electronic traditions.

The concert will kickstart the 15th edition of the India Art Fair which begins on February 1. Singh will journey through the classical and contemporary repertoire of tabla and his unique sonic ambient landscape of tabla tarang, gongs, bells and electro acoustics. “I’m very honoured to have this unique opportunity to perform for the India Art Fair, with a sonic and rhythmic recital in the luscious landscape of the historic Sunder Nursery in Delhi,” he says. “I look forward to seeing you there to share in the divine gift of community and music.”