Authorities pull up socks as Delhi braces for heavy rain

NEW DELHI: Cautioned from the unprecedented 228 mm of rainfall in a single day on Friday, which snuffed out 11 lives, the authorities are on a high alert, as the weather office has forecast heavy rain on Tuesday.

The IMD has predicted heavy rains in Delhi and sounded “orange alert” till July 2.

An official in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said the civic body has ramped up manpower deployment to handle waterlogging complaints and is monitoring areas under Lutyens’ Delhi through CCTV cameras.

“We have deployed four additional pumps on a standby basis at Golf Links and Bharti Nagar, which witnessed excessive waterlogging on Friday,” NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay said.