Delhi chaos: Wrong-lane driving surges; 2.5K booked

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police has booked more than 2,500 people in the past six months for driving their vehicles on the wrong lane, officials said on Sunday.

According to data shared by the traffic police, 2,577 violators have been booked this year for driving on the incorrect lane against 732 challans issued in 2023. “This represents an almost 252% rise in prosecutions over the previous year,” a traffic police official said.

He said that in an effort to enhance road safety and reduce traffic jams, stricter measures have been implemented to ensure that motorists adhere to proper lane driving.

“The unit has intensified surveillance and enforcement activities across the city, deploying additional personnel to monitor traffic flow and identify offenders,” the official said.

Additionally, the Delhi Traffic Police conducted a comprehensive analysis of the top 10 traffic circles where the highest number of challans have been issued in 2024.

“Maximum challans of 572 were reported at IGI Airport circle, 344 at Mayur Vihar circle, 339 at Madhu Vihar circle, 215 at Kamla Market, 195 at Civil Lines, 194 at Narela, 178 at Kotwali, 164 at Timarpur, 86 at Kapashera, and 59 Kalyanuri,” he said.