Extreme rains likely for 4 days in Delhi & North India

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department has forecast that very heavy rainfall is likely over northwest, east and northeast India in 4-5 days. Consequently, the IMD has issued a red alert over the northeast region and an orange alert to east and northwest region, including Delhi and NCR, until July 2.

The New Delhi Municipal Council has intensified its manpower deployment to address waterlogging complaints, closely monitoring areas under Lutyens’ Delhi using CCTV cameras.