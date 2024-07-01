Extreme rains likely for 4 days in Delhi & North India

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department has forecast that very heavy rainfall is likely over northwest, east and northeast India in 4-5 days. Consequently, the IMD has issued a red alert over the northeast region and an orange alert to east and northwest region, including Delhi and NCR, until July 2.
The New Delhi Municipal Council has intensified its manpower deployment to address waterlogging complaints, closely monitoring areas under Lutyens’ Delhi using CCTV cameras.
India received 11% below-average monsoon rainfall in June since the arrival of monsoon on May 30. Experts say delayed monsoon progression and the absence of monsoon low-pressure systems are among the factors that caused the rain deficiency.
The IMD has observed multiple systems lying over different parts of the country, which would trigger extreme and widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning over northwest, central, east and northeast India in next 5 days.
The IMD observed a cyclonic circulation lying over southeast Pakistan adjoining Kutch and north Gujarat. It will bring fairly widespread heavy rainfall over central, southern parts and coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa.
Alerts were issued of localised flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses in urban areas.
On monsoon progression, IMD observed that except western Rajasthan and Haryana and south of Punjab, the monsoon has covered the rest of the country.