Five feared drowned in Pune waterfall

MUMBAI: Five people, including four children, are feared drowned in a waterfall near Bhushi Dam in Pune’s famous hill station Lonavala on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 1.30 pm due to sudden rise in the waterfall due to heavy rains, following which a rescue operation was immediately launched. The waterfall is located behind the Railway’s rest house near the dam.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Deshmukh said that a search operation is underway at the site to trace the missing people.

“While we have recovered the bodies of a 40-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl, three children, including two six-year-old girls and a four-year-old boy, are still missing. It appears that they were part of a family and had slipped into a waterfall some two kilometres away from Bhushi Dam and drowned at the reservoir downstream,” Deshmukh added.

Continuous rains in Lonavala region since morning led to the overflow of the Bhushi dam.