Governance paralysis reason for Delhi’s miseries

A newspaper headline said Delhi Paralysed the day after the first monsoon rain. The report referred to the standstill which the life in the national Capital was brought to by the two-hour-long downpour on Friday morning. The fact however remains that the city has been facing governance paralysis for a long-time now, visible this year first in the summer thirst due to shortage of drinking water and now in the deluge caused by downpour.

Chairing an emergency meeting following delug, Lieutenant Governor Kumar Saxena is reported to have said, “It is shocking that the Flood Control Order & desilting of drains that should have been issued and completed by 15th June, 2024, are yet pending.” The Flood Control Order is ordinarily issued after the Apex Committee meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. This meeting is pending as we all know Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is cooling heels in Tihar Jail and holding the administration to ransom by refusing to resign.

Delhi is facing acute governance paralysis because Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with cabinet colleagues is in the jail. Not that his presence in the office would have seen the collapse of civic system by any lesser degree as it happened on Friday last. City’s Mayor Shelly Oberoi, is on an extension with her term having expired.

Oberoi last week had claimed that the MCD had successfully desilted 92 percent of drains deeper than four feet and 85 percent of the shallower ones. Her claims came a cropper on Friday, as clogged drains became the major reason for flooding of the city.

Since the Chief Minister is in the jail, he has not been able to complete the file work which could have initiated the election of the next Mayor. The committees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have remained non-functional given the logjam caused by the jailing of the Chief Minister.