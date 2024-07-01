Paying attention, too, is a form of love

It’s been a harsh summer. As a result, much of my garden is scorched and the brown bits await the lick of green paint from the rain gods. My sunflower patch, however, has gaily danced along in even this harshest boot camp from the sun god. I love how they stretch and show unconditional love to him even when he is hard to love.

For me, it’s always hard to cut flowers, but I still cut a few and put them in a little blue vase in my room. In the morning while still in theta brainwave I open an eye to check. There they are, fresh petals and colours reminding us of hope, cheer, and the celebration that everyday life insists on.

My thoughts turn to symbols of happiness and the role they play. Placebos, talismans, treasured photos of loved ones, idols of gods and goddesses, souvenirs, and maybe as in my case collections of pebbles, feathers, sea shells, and colourful glass beads.

The first horse chestnut of fall that Ursula, my elderly French mentor, would give me every year. I like to ball it up in my fist and feel soaked in the torrent of gratitude that always follows. Little box full of girlie junk or priceless treasures. I go back to my strong belief that whatever we put our attention on, turns into a powerful life enhancer for us. This attention is also a form of love. And those who show up for us, and make us feel seen, heard, and touched are the ones to collect, pay attention to, and to love!

So this is my ode to the placebo. Anything and everything that helps to raise our state of well-being is precious. Look out for them and fill your life with them, inside out. Who gets to decide what’s real? Simple, our reality is created by us.

One of my early shows had a sunflower motif and I remember my very dapper but slightly dour Australian stylist grabbing the dress. It was a lapis lazuli blue silk tea dress with fat sunshine yellow blossoms. “We will make people very happy tomorrow.” What has stayed with me is his smile.

Ear to ear.