Address overflowing Lutyens’ sewage lines: PWD minister Atishi orders officials

NEW DELHI: Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi on Monday directed officials to implement both short- and long-term measures to prevent drain overflows in the city.

The directive followed her inspection of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) drain number 12 at ITO, accompanied by Mayor Shelly Oberoi, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, and senior officials from various departments, including MCD, PWD, urban development, and flood and irrigation control.

Notably, MCD’s drain no. 12 channels water from Central Delhi to the Yamuna River. On June 28, Delhi received a staggering 228 mm rainfall within 24 hours, nearly a quarter of the city’s typical monsoon season rainfall of 800 mm. The deluge caused the drain to overflow, leading to significant waterlogging around ITO Chowk.

During the inspection, Atishi emphasised the need for immediate solutions to prevent the overflow of drain no. 12 during monsoon. She also stressed the importance of developing a permanent solution to prevent the recurring problem of waterlogging, providing lasting relief to the residents.

Later, in a post on X, Atishi said, “On 28 June, drain no. 12 overflowed, causing waterlogging in surrounding areas... inspected the drain and gave instructions for short term and long term solutions to stop the overflow.”