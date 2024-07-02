Debris in Barapulla drain affecting flood management: Mayor

NEW DELHI: Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday wrote to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar requesting him to issue necessary directions to the authorities concerned to get debris removed from the Barapulla drain which is resulting in waterlogging.

In a letter to the Union minister, Oberoi said due to the ongoing construction work of the Regional Rapid Transit System near the Barapulla drain, debris and construction material have filled the drain creating obstruction, and thus “worsened the situation as the drains of Central Delhi and South Delhi overflowed resulting in waterlogging in nearby areas of Nizamuddin, Jangpura and Mathura Road,” the letter read.

“In view of the ensuing rainy season, I would request you to kindly issue necessary directions to the concerned department to get all debris removed from Barapulla drain on an urgent basis,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Mayor joined PWD minister Atishi during her inspection of a MCD drain at ITO. Addressing the issue of waterlogging and subsequent civic and traffic woes in the area, Oberoi stressed the significance of ITO Chowk and its surrounding roads as key routes in the city. She said, “To prevent waterlogging here, we will work together with the departments of the Delhi government and take every necessary step to prevent waterlogging.”