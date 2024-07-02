New Ways To Eat Through Delhi

What happens when a World Bank consultant and an investment banker meet around a table in Delhi? No, they do not discuss mergers, acquisitions and valuations; instead, the conversation is about food! When cousins Sid Mewara (Sid) and Shashank Jayakumar (Shanky), together called The Big Forkers on YouTube, decided to city-hop for their new culinary show, they not only chose Delhi as the prime location but experienced what they call “Dilli ki khatirdari” in full swing.

From getting “Eid-ki-iftariwali feel” at the homes of qawwals of Nizamuddin, and finding why the wrestlers of Old Delhi’s akhadas eat vegetarian meals to relishing a Cameroonian meal made by a growing immigrant African community in Chhatarpur, and finding other immigrant meat-based dishes in emerging food spots like Zakir Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Batla House, they sure have range. Their aim is to look “beyond butterification” as they call the butter chicken fixation of Delhi.

“We love food and wanted a show where we can go unscripted, and just be ourselves. You’ll see a lot of joking and banter. We’re not here to win hearts and minds, but to give our honest take on Delhi’s food scene,” says Sid, 46, on the conversational format of the 13-episode series named Delhi Guide, out recently on YouTube.

Its upcoming episodes will also feature notable guests such as Masterchef India Season 16 finalist Sadaf Hussain and author and food connoisseur Vir Sanghvi. Shanky says that since they pay for all the food-tasting sessions, it gives them the leverage to put out honest reviews. “We don’t dish out only positive reviews,” Shanky says. According to him, the street eats of Delhi such as Dahi Bhalle and Tikki are “overrated”.