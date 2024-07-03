Congress knocks NHRC doors for Rs 1 crore compensation

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Congress delegation led by its president, Devender Yadav, met the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday to seek compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of those who died during the unprecedented extreme rain on June 28 in the city.

The city government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the deceased’s next of kin.The delegation submitted a memorandum to the NHRC chairperson, Vidya Bharthi Sayani, and also sought penal action against the officials responsible for the fatalities.

“The Delhi government officials failed to make advance preparations to tackle rain-related accidents and water-logging,” Yadav said.

Yadav said that the NHRC chairperson assured the Congress delegation that she will write to the concerned departments to find out about the lapses and takeprompt action againstthe officials responsible.

According to government records, 11 people died in rain-related incidents as the city received 228 mm of rainfall in a day, the highest in 88 years. Among the deceased were the labourers who were burried alive at a contruction site in Vasant Kunj after a wall fell on them. A taxi driver died after conopy of Delhi airport fell on his car rooftop.