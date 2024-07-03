Shots fired outside house of builder, no injuries: Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: Two motorcycle-borne miscreants fired shots outside the residence of a builder in northeast Delhi’s Kabir Nagar area, possibly to extort money from the businessman, an official said on Tuesday.

As per the police, a PCR call was received regarding the firing incident in Gali no. 1, near Madina Masjid, Kabir Nagar, after which the police rushed to the spot and met complainant Arif Ali. The complainant told the cops that two persons came on a scooty and fired three-four rounds at his house.

No injuries were reported in the incident. DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said the complainant told the police that he was getting threats from a local ruffian who had been demanding `10 lakh from him. However, not taking the threats seriously, Ali had not approached the police in this regard.

Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the newly implemented BNS and other sections of the Arms Act. Cops have begun investigating the matter and are scanning CCTV footage near the house of the complainant to identify the suspects. “Two fired empty cases (7.65 mm) and one mangled lead piece were recovered from the spot,” the DCP said.