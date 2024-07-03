Tree felling: HC to inspect Delhi Ridge

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court will conduct a “physical examination” of the Central and Southern Ridge forest to evaluate the extent of afforestation and tree cutting in the areas. The decision comes in light of conflicting claims made by the Delhi government authorities and the amicus curiae regarding the state of the ridge.

Justice Jasmeet Singh, presiding over a plea concerning the well-being of trees in the national capital, emphasized the necessity of an on-ground assessment to clarify these discrepancies.

The inspection is scheduled for July 17 and the court has directed Narayan, Amicus Curiae,

Aditya Prasad, the counsel for the petitioner, Anuj Aggarwal, the ASC of Delhi Government and the Principal Secretary, Department of Environment and Forest of city government among others to convene at the High Court before proceeding to the ridge for the physical inspection.

“In view of conflicting claims by Principal Secretary, Department of Environment and Forest, GNCTD, and Mr. Gautam Narayan, learned Amicus Curiae regarding afforestation and cutting of trees in Central Ridge and Southern Ridge, I am of the view that a physical examination with respect to the extent of afforestation and cutting of trees in Central Ridge and Southern Ridge should be done by this Court,” read the order passed on July 1.

The ridge, a vital extension of the Aravalli hill range in Delhi, is divided into four zones—south, south-central, central, and north—covering approximately 7,784 hectares. It plays a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance in the city, which faces severe pollution issues.

This judicial intervention follows the court’s previous strictures on unauthorised tree felling in the ridge. In March, the court had strongly criticized the cutting of trees in the Southern Ridge for an approach road, questioning if the authorities intended to turn the capital into a desert.

