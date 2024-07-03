Under new law, forensic probes likely to jump from 1k to around 90k a year: Delhi official

NEW DELHI: The astute examination of any crime scene and preserving the evidence backed with apt technology will remain one of the key focuses of the new criminal laws where forensics are set to play a vital role.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sahita (BNS) 2023, which replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, was passed in Parliament and the President gave its assent on December 25, 2023.

The new criminal law BNS which has now been implemented from July 1 and the other two -- Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) which replaced the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) which replaced the Indian Evidence Act, promise to completely overhaul the country’s criminal justice system.

As per the new laws, the provision of forensic experts is mandatory for the collection of forensic evidence from the scene of crime. Experts opine that it has been done to strengthen the case and investigations.

With the extra need for forensic experts now, the Forensic Science Laboratory might have to deal with a whopping 8,000% more cases every year.

“Usually every year, we examine around 1,100-1,200 cases but now we have been told that this number might go up to 80-90,000 cases,” SK Gupta, Head of CrimeScene Management (CSM) at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini, told this reporter.