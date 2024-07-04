5 cities in Haryana feature among 10 most polluted places in India

In total, 60 cities appeared in the daily most polluted cities list in June 2024. Of these, 23 cities were listed at least five times over the 30-day period. Rohtak, Haryana, appeared the most frequently (28 days), followed by Mandi Gobindgarh (17 days), Charkhi Dadri (16 days), Panchkula (16 days), Byrnihat (14 days), Ludhiana (13 days), Bhiwadi (12 days), and Ballabgarh (11 days).

Out of the 60 most polluted cities, 14 are part of NCAP, while the remaining 46 are not, indicating a lack of comprehensive action plans to reduce hazardous air pollution. Questions have been raised regarding the effectiveness of NCAP in the 14 included cities.

Rohtak, Haryana, was identified as the most polluted city in India in June 2024, with a monthly average PM2.5 concentration of 116 µg/m³, exceeding the daily National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) every day of the month.

In June 2024, 228 out of 251 cities with more than 80% of days having Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System data recorded PM2.5 concentrations below India’s daily NAAQS of 60 µg/m³.