Delhi: 5,000 teachers transferred despite minister’s order

NEW DELHI: A day after the Delhi education minister directed the education secretary to immediately withdraw the recent mandatory transfer orders for teachers serving in the same schools for over 10 years, as many as 5,000 teachers were reportedly issued transfer orders on Tuesday night.
Following the alleged non-compliance with the minister’s order, the education minister has issued a show-cause notice to the Director (Education) and Secretary (Education) over issuance of transfer notices despite the directive of not giving effect to the order.
The government school teachers association has written to the education director, claiming the transfers are motivated by political prejudice.
On Tuesday, education minister Atishi stated that the intervention by the Delhi government will now ensure that these experienced teachers remain in their current positions, countering the directive that stipulated reassignment for those not voluntarily applying for a transfer.
On June 11, the Delhi education department issued a circular asking the entire teaching staff who have completed ten years in a particular school to apply for transfer. However, the government school teachers association had urged the department to revoke the guideline stipulating transfer of teachers after a particular time period.
Expressing displeasure over the education department’s circular, a delegation of teachers met Atishi on Monday to submit a memorandum, after which the minister instructed the education secretary to withdraw the order.
Following reports of nearly 5,000 teachers being transferred overnight, the AAP hit out at the BJP for attempting to dismantle the “acclaimed Arvind Kejriwal education model” in Delhi. AAP leader and MLA Dilip Pandey said the BJP and the L-G are orchestrating the transfer of teachers from Delhi government schools in a bid to cripple the city’s education system. The AAP MLA asserted that the large-scale transfer, executed through the L-G’s “Tughlaqi farman” (whimsical order), aims to sabotage the progress of government school students.
Revoke mandatory transfer: Teachers
