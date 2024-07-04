Delhi court reserves plea to allow Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife during his medical checkup

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has reserved its order on a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who sought the presence of his wife through video conferencing during consultations with a medical board. The court is set to pronounce its decision on July 6.

Advocate Vikas Jain represented Kejriwal, argued that her presence is crucial for understanding the medical advice and dietary requirements communicated by the doctors.

Countering this, the Enforcement Directorate’s special public prosecutors, NK Matta and Simon Benjamin, opposed the application.

They asserted that all necessary medical records are being provided and argued that there is no need for Kejriwal’s wife to be present during the consultations.

Jain, however, emphasised that the application is based on humanitarian grounds. He noted that Kejriwal’s wife would act merely as an attendant, helping to comprehend and implement the medical advice, especially concerning dietary instructions.