Delhi PWD minister Atishi reviews waterlogging complaints

NEW DELHI: PWD minister Atishi inspected the central monsoon control room at the Public Works Department (PWD) headquarters and reviewed the waterlogging complaints following Wednesday’s rainfall. Additionally, she tracked the deployment of maintenance vehicles across the city via GPS, ensuring a proactive response to the monsoon challenges.

During her visit, the minister instructed officials to submit a report on the areas in the national capital which faced waterlogging on Wednesday and the steps being taken to resolve it. She also instructed officials to ensure that complaints are resolved as soon as possible to mitigate public inconvenience.

Atishi said the city government is taking every necessary step to resolve waterlogging woes during monsoon. “In that direction, the PWD control room is playing a key role,” the minister said, adding, “Through this modern control room, the department is getting help in identifying waterlogged areas and taking immediate action.”

During her visit, the PWD minister monitored the live feeds received at the control room and reviewed the steps taken by the department to resolve the issue.

Modus operandi

Officials briefed the minister that the areas in the city which have reported severe waterlogging are monitored 24x7 through CCTV cameras. PWD has also released WhatsApp and toll-free numbers through which people can register complaints of waterlogging.