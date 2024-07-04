Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until July 12 in connection with the excise policy case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.
Kejriwal appeared through video conference before the Special Judge of Rouse Avenue court, Kaveri Baweja. The court also extended Vinod Chauhan’s judicial custody until July 12. According to the ED, Chauhan is accused of transferring Rs 1.06 crore, seized from him, through hawala channels to finance the AAP’s 2022 Goa Assembly election campaign.
The ED claimed in court that Chauhan “knew the money was illicit proceeds from the Delhi liquor scam.” Earlier, on Saturday, Kejriwal was remanded to judicial custody until July 12 after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) petitioned for it.
The CBI had arrested the AAP national convenor on June 26. Kejriwal was arrested from inside Rouse Avenue Court premises, following permission granted by a special judge. The move came on the day the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear Kejriwal’s plea challenging a Delhi High Court order that had stayed the bail granted to him by a lower court.
Following his arrest by the CBI, Kejriwal’s lawyer withdrew the plea, which the Supreme Court allowed. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the CBI on Tuesday in response to a plea filed by Kejriwal challenging his arrest in the excise policy case. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for July 17.
Sisodia, Kavitha
A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K Kavitha till July 25 in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. Sisodia and Kavitha were produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue court via video conference as their earlier granted judicial custody expired on Wednesday.
On Monday, the Delhi HC denied bail to Kavitha, who, according to the ED, is one of the “main plotters” of the criminal conspiracy behind the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.
During the hearing, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma noted that Kavitha was prima facie involved in the payment of kickbacks in various processes and activities relating to proceeds of crime and in the commission of the offence of money laundering.
“This court is of the opinion that K Kavitha was prima facie one of the main conspirators in the criminal conspiracy hatched about formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22,” said the high court in its order.
The ED arrested Kavitha from her residence in Hyderabad on March 15 in a money laundering case, while the CBI arrested her in Tihar jail in a corruption case. Kavitha is in judicial custody in both cases.
The CBI arrested Sisodia in February 2023 for his alleged role in the liquor policy case. The ED arrested him in March 2023 in a money-laundering case. He has been under judicial custody since then.
kejriwal’s days in jail
The Delhi Chief Minister was arrested by the ED on March 21. The agency had alleged that Kejriwal was the ‘kingpin’ of the Delhi Excise policy scam. After remaining in jail for weeks, he was released on May 10 by the Supreme Court to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. He returned to jail on June 2 as the apex court denied him further relief. A Delhi court on June 20 granted him bail on June 20 but was stayed by the high court.