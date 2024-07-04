Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until July 12 in connection with the excise policy case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

Kejriwal appeared through video conference before the Special Judge of Rouse Avenue court, Kaveri Baweja. The court also extended Vinod Chauhan’s judicial custody until July 12. According to the ED, Chauhan is accused of transferring Rs 1.06 crore, seized from him, through hawala channels to finance the AAP’s 2022 Goa Assembly election campaign.

The ED claimed in court that Chauhan “knew the money was illicit proceeds from the Delhi liquor scam.” Earlier, on Saturday, Kejriwal was remanded to judicial custody until July 12 after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) petitioned for it.

The CBI had arrested the AAP national convenor on June 26. Kejriwal was arrested from inside Rouse Avenue Court premises, following permission granted by a special judge. The move came on the day the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear Kejriwal’s plea challenging a Delhi High Court order that had stayed the bail granted to him by a lower court.

Following his arrest by the CBI, Kejriwal’s lawyer withdrew the plea, which the Supreme Court allowed. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the CBI on Tuesday in response to a plea filed by Kejriwal challenging his arrest in the excise policy case. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for July 17.