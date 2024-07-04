Last year’s woes return to Gurugram after heavy rains

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains on Wednesday lashed parts of Delhi-NCR including Gurugram leaving streets submerged in rainwater causing major disruption to the vehicular movement.

A brief spell of rain resulted in severe waterlogging on several roads and residential societies, prompting chaotic situations in areas. This brought back memories from last year when large parts of the city were flooded after severe rains.

Waterlogging on major roads and intersections slowed down the traffic movement in the city leading to severe traffic congestion in most parts of Gurugram. Commuters and office-goers shared their inconvenience on social media platforms, sharply criticising the response of the government and civic agencies in mitigating the waterlogging.

School children were purportedly seen wading through knee-deep water on their way home, highlighting Gurugram’s persistent waterlogging issue.