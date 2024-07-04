Man wanted in gangrape, attempt to murder cases arrested after one year in Delhi

NEW DELHI: An accused involved in the gangrape of a minor girl last year and attempt to murder in another case has been arrested, a Delhi Police official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Kamal alias Pahadi, allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted a minor girl in June 2023 along with his four associates. All other accused were arrested, but Kamal remained absconding for the last year.

DCP (Crime Branch) Satish Kumar said the survivor was abducted by two persons and raped at a vacant place. While she was returning home, two other persons took her to Kamal’s place and the survivor was raped by three persons.

“After registration of the case, four accused persons, except Kamal, were arrested. He was declared a Proclaimed Offender,” the DCP said. In July 2023, Kamal was again found involved in a firing incident, the DCP said.

"A man had lodged a complaint stating that on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1, 2023, when he, along with his family members were sleeping at his house in Ghevra in Delhi, two persons including Kamal, came on a bike and fired two rounds at the house’s main gate, in which the complainant’s wife sustained gunshot injuries,” the officer said, adding an attempt to murder case was registered following the incident.

On June 15, this year, the police received a tip-off that Kamal would come to the main road near Gurudwara, Bhalswa Dairy, Delhi, to meet his associates. A trap was laid and the accused was arrested from the spot, the DCP said.

Further investigations are underway, he added.