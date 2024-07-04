The Farm Project: Passing down the Mango legacy

While doomscrolling on Instagram in the late hours of the night, I recently discovered 'The Farm Project'. They had posted about the fresh mangoes that grow on their farm in Malihabad, Uttar Pradesh. Here, there was an announcement about the last of Langra mangoes for this season. Being one of my favourite varieties of mangoes that I look forward to every summer, I placed an order with them for five kilos of Langra and then waited with bated breath for the package to reach me. It arrived within two days, directly from their orchard, and when I opened the box, I could smell the heady and rustic aroma of the mangoes and the orchard in it.

Although the farm is close to two centuries old, 'The Farm Project' was launched only two years ago by Sanyaa Mehrotra, co-founder of a creative design studio based out of Delhi NCR. Her grandfather, Prem Chand Mehrotra has been the custodian of the farm since 1945 and officially inherited it in the 1980s and tended to it along with his late wife Peyusha Mehtora. A 25-acre land, it boasts the best of mangoes like Dussehri, Langra, Amrapali, Lucknow and more. Sanyaa Mehrotra launched 'The Farm Project' in the memory of her grandmother to keep her legacy alive.

“I just wanted to try doing my bit for the farm and my grandparents. I run a design studio in Delhi NCR, so that is my full-time commitment, but here at the farm I spend a month or two in the summer, part-time”, she shares. They ship their carbide-free mangoes directly from their farm, across the length and breadth of India

She fondly shared with me about her childhood that was spent on the same farm where her dadi ran the show and was loved by all. From the comforting tehri that she would make in a rustic set-up of mitti ka chulha, to the aam ka achaar and mango shakes that would be savoured by everyone in the summer months, there are traces of her that linger on in that land and in the people whose lives she touched. Soon they will launch mango pickles for order, which have been made using her grandmother’s trusted recipe.