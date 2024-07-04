Waqf board case: Delhi HC denies bail to associates of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has denied bail to two men arrested in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged recruitment irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board, which also implicates AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected the bail applications of Khan’s associates Zeeshan Haider and Daud Nasir, citing evidence to uphold the anti-money laundering law’s restrictions on granting bail. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested them in November 2023.

“....the material evidence gathered during the investigation by the Directorate of Enforcement reveals that Amanatullah Khan had hatched a criminal conspiracy along with his close associates i.e., the present applicants/accused and others and according to the same, he had invested his ill-gotten money i.e. proceeds of crime, in the immovable properties through his associates namely Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and others,” said Justice Sharma in the order.

It was stated that the AAP MLA had “purchased” immovable properties in the name of the “two accused by concealing and suppressing their actual value” which is very nominal in comparison to their actual sale value and “concealed amounts” that were paid in cash to the seller

“The material brought before this Court at this stage is sufficient to attract bar under Section 45 of PMLA on both the applicants,” the order added.

The case against Khan originated from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and three complaints filed by the Delhi Police.

Following raids at the AAP MLA's premises, the ED alleged that Khan obtained significant “proceeds of crime” in cash through illegal recruitment within the Delhi Waqf Board and invested these funds in immovable assets under the names of his associates.