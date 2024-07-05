AAP questions BJP silence on Ridge tree felling in Delhi

NEW DELHI: AAP leaders on Thursday called out the BJP for its silence regarding the alleged illegal felling of trees in Delhi’s protected Ridge area, accusing the party of engaging in “politics” over a grave matter like air pollution in the national capital.

Addressing the press, senior leader Jasmine Shah said the BJP and L- G VK Saxena have not addressed the issue since it emerged. “The BJP is the first to do politics over the issue of pollution and shed crocodile tears over it. They have stalled many works of the Delhi government over the pollution issue. Why are they silent?” Shah remarked.

The controversy revolves around the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) allegedly cutting down nearly 1,100 trees without sanction.

Shah questioned whether the DDA and forest department officials were facing pressure from “superiors” over the tree felling. He said these officials were summoned by a three-member fact-finding committee, established by environment minister Gopal Rai, but they did not attend the meeting.

The principal secretary of the Environment and Forest Department had questioned the formation of the Delhi government’s fact-finding committee on Monday. He argued that its creation violated procedural rules and could potentially lead to contempt of the court.

The committee, which includes ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Imran Hussain, was established to investigate the alleged unauthorised felling of 1,100 trees in the Southern Ridge area.