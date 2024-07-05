Atishi asks chief secy to halt mandatory teacher transfers

NEW DELHI: Education minister Atishi has instructed the chief secretary to immediately stop the mandatory transfer of 5,000 teachers who have been teaching in city government schools for more than 10 years, following allegations of corruption in the transfer process.
At a press conference, Atishi highlighted the detrimental impact of the transfer order on the education system.
“This order is absolutely wrong and anti-education. It undermines the hard work of teachers who have transformed Delhi government schools over the last 10 years,” she said.
The AAP leader also raised serious concerns about “corruption” in the transfer process. “There are worrying reports that bribes have been taken to stop the transfers. This is extremely concerning as corruption within the education department threatens the future of children,” she said.
The minister called for an immediate probe into the allegations and strict action against any official found guilty.
The minister also referred to the National Education Policy, which discourages frequent or large-scale transfers of teachers. Stability in teacher placement is essential for maintaining the quality of education, especially for vulnerable student populations, she said.
The minister emphasised the crucial role these teachers play in the lives of their students, particularly those from impoverished backgrounds. “These children are mostly first-generation learners with no academic support at home. For them, their teachers are their sole academic guides,” she said.
Take back order: AAP to L-G
The AAP on Thursday urged the L-G to revoke the transfer orders reportedly issued to nearly 5,000 teachers in Delhi government schools. AAP leader Dilip Pandey said, “Despite education minister Atishi’s directive to cancel these transfers, over 5,000 teachers were moved at the BJP’s behest.”
Alleging corruption in the trasfer process, the AAP MLA said, “We have learnt that many teachers are trying to avoid the transfer by contacting officials. Strict action should be taken against officers involved in such corruption. Atishi has ordered the Chief Secretary to submit an action taken report on this within 48 hours.”
He claimed that the BJP is disrupting students’ education through these transfers, asserting that by transferring the teachers overnight, the BJP is not only harming education but also trying to break the morale of teachers.
Row over transfers
A circular was issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on June 11, wherein, it was directed that all teachers who have served for more than 10 years in the same school shall compulsorily apply for transfer, failing which they will be transferred to any school by the DoE. Education minister Atishi, on July 1, said that no teacher should be transferred solely because they have spent more than 10 years in a particular school. Despite the order, nearly 5,000 teachers were reportedly issued transfer notices on Tuesday, following which the minister sent a show-cause notice to officials.