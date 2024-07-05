Atishi asks chief secy to halt mandatory teacher transfers

NEW DELHI: Education minister Atishi has instructed the chief secretary to immediately stop the mandatory transfer of 5,000 teachers who have been teaching in city government schools for more than 10 years, following allegations of corruption in the transfer process.

At a press conference, Atishi highlighted the detrimental impact of the transfer order on the education system.

“This order is absolutely wrong and anti-education. It undermines the hard work of teachers who have transformed Delhi government schools over the last 10 years,” she said.

The AAP leader also raised serious concerns about “corruption” in the transfer process. “There are worrying reports that bribes have been taken to stop the transfers. This is extremely concerning as corruption within the education department threatens the future of children,” she said.

The minister called for an immediate probe into the allegations and strict action against any official found guilty.

The minister also referred to the National Education Policy, which discourages frequent or large-scale transfers of teachers. Stability in teacher placement is essential for maintaining the quality of education, especially for vulnerable student populations, she said.