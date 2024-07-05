Collegium decisions should remain secret: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: In a recent ruling, the Delhi High Court has emphasised that the Supreme Court collegium’s reasons for rejecting names recommended by the High Court collegium for judgeship should remain confidential.

The Division Bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, asserted that making such reasons public would harm the interests of the candidates involved.

The court highlighted that the collegium’s decisions are based on private information concerning the individuals, which necessitates maintaining their confidentiality.

The observations were made during the dismissal of an appeal filed by Rakesh Kumar Gupta who had initially approached a single-judge bench of the High Court, seeking a directive for the Supreme Court to disclose the reasons behind rejecting the High Court collegium’s recommendations.

The single-judge bench had dismissed his petition and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him, prompting Gupta to appeal to the Division Bench.

Gupta, who appeared in person, told the bench that the rejection by the top court of the recommendations made by the HC regarding elevation of judges to the HC was about 35.29 per cent in 2023, whereas in the year 2021, the rejection rate was only 4.38 per cent.

He stated that the Supreme Court Collegium should provide reasons to the HC Collegium for rejecting its recommendations.