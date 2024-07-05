Delhi University’s LLB exam postponed, no reason cited

NEW DELHI: Hours before the LLB exams were due to start on Thursday, Delhi University’s Faculty of Law released a notice informing students that the tests have been postponed, drawing flak from students.

“Under the orders of the Vice Chancellor, the examinations of LLB II, IV, VI term scheduled from July 4 are postponed,” the notice said late on Wednesday, without citing any reasons.

VC Yogesh Singh, however, said there was an attendance shortage for some students, which could have led to loss of a year for them. “Considering all aspects, I have instructed the Faculty of Law to continue classes for another two weeks. The exams will be held from July 18,” he said.

Anju Vali Tikoo, head and dean of Faculty of Law, said, “The notice has been issued in accordance with the Vice Chancellor’s orders. New dates will be announced soon.” The exams were scheduled to start on July 4 and end on July 26.

Parichay Yadav (24), a term-II LLB student, said, “It is inconvenient when the exam gets cancelled like this. But at this point, we do not know what happened or why they have been postponed,” he said. “Many students will have to cancel tickets they had booked for going home after the exams. We do not know for how long the exams will be postponed,” he added.

The postponement of the exams comes close on the heels of protests over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and the cancellation of UGC-NET exams.